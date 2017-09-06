Where Are They Now? William Guthrie

By Boxing Bob Newman

Former IBF Light Heavyweight champion William served notice to the light heavyweight division that there was a new sheriff in town. Almost as quickly he was knocked off his mantle, and had a spotty record the remaining ten years thereafter in boxing. Guthrie took time to talk to Fightnews.com® about his checkered past, from the mean streets of St. Louis, to his climb up the ranks in boxing which was interrupted for three years by a stint in prison and life after he left the squared circle for good in 2007.