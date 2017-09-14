Nov 11 ESPN world title card announced

World championship boxing comes to Fresno. On November 11 at Save Mart Center, undefeated WBO jr. featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) will be defending his world title against #1 contender and mandatory challenger Cesar Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs). Local jr welterweight hero and 2012 U.S. Olympian Jose Ramirez (20-0, 15 KOs) will be facing Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (23-0, 12 KO) in the main event. Both fights, plus the Artur Beterbiev-Enrico Koelling IBF light heavyweight title elimination bout, will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Priced at $150 (floor), $88, $58 and $33, plus applicable fees, tickets may be purchased at select Save Mart Supermarkets, online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 800 or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.