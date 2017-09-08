Nothing finalized on Horn opponent

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

A clash between WBO #3 Bradley Skeete and WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is not a done deal. Skeete is being considered along with other top ten rated opponents to challenge Horn in November at a venue in Brisbane, but at this time no decision has been made on who that opponent will be according to co-promoter Dean Lonergan

“Duco Promotions would like to advise that reports WBO World Welterweight champion Jeff Horn would fight Englishman Bradley Skeete in late November are premature,” Lonergan said in a statement.

“I can confirm negotiations are progressing well with the top 10 ranked opponents but an official announcement will only be made when all relevant parties have signed contracts. Rest assured, Duco Events, Tourism Events Queensland and Brisbane Marketing are all working together to ensure Jeff’s next fight will be held here in Brisbane.”