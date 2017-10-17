Niyazov added to Jacobs-Arias undercard

Undefeated New York City police officer Dimash “Lightning” Niyazov (12-0, 5 KOs) born in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, now residing in Staten Island, NY, will fight in a six-round lightweight bout on the non-televised portion of the Jacobs vs. Arias fight card on Saturday, November 11 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. “I haven’t fought in NY in a long time,” (August 28, 2015 to be exact) said Dimash. “My most recent fights were out of state and last one overseas. I can’t wait to see all my fans at home. They all have been waiting for me to fight here. It’s time I bring the shine back home, to my friends and fans.

Dimash, as well as Jarrell Miller, is promoted by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions. The Ukrainian born Salita is a former world title challenger and resides in Brooklyn. Dimash became a member New York City’s finest three years ago and is based in Brooklyn.

“Dimash is a talented fighter who exemplifies the American dream, which he is living out right now in New York City,” said Salita. “He is an exciting, popular fighter that brings excitement to every one of his matches.”

Dimash was introduced to boxing at 4 years old in native Kazakhstan. At age 5 he began to dedicate his time to gymnastics until at 13, when his family moved to the USA, his father began to train him in boxing once again. “Ever since then I have been in the hurt business,” said Dimash with a smile.

As an amateur, Niyazov had 30 wins against only 3 losses. He won the NY Empire State Games and NY Metros. He also traveled with the Kazakhstan team to China prior to the Beijing Olympics. “I trained in Beijing for two months,” said Dimash about that incredible opportunity. “And that helped me win the NY Metros.”

Currently, Dimash trains in Brooklyn at the Fight Factory Gym with his father who is his main coach and Akmal Zakirov, his second coach. He trains a couple of hours every day. “I’m excited to fight on the Jacobs card,” said Dimash. “I’ve known Danny since I was a teen when we trained in Coney Island houses. He came a long way and I’m proud of him. He gave my countryman GGG (Gennady Golovkin) a tough fight.”

Brooklyn’s Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) will face undefeated Wisconsin-Based Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round middleweight clash on his Matchroom Boxing debut at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Saturday, November 11. In the twelve-round co-feature, in a battle of top ten heavyweights, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller takes on Mariusz Wach. Opening the telecast will besuper lightweight knockout artists Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin and Roberto “Massa” Ortiz in a 10-round bout The tripleheader will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.