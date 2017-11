WBO #9 junior bantamweight Jose Martinez (20-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Jesus Martinez (23-2, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. Time was :19 of round four. Martinez claimed the WBO NABO title.

In the co-feature, welterweight Alexis Rocha (10-0, 7 KOs) scored a first round KO over Pascual Salgado (12-8, 8 KOs).

Also, junior welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) scored a first round KO over Evandro Cavalheiro (9-4, 5 KOs).