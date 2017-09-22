Nico Hernandez returns Saturday

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez returns to the ring this Saturday night for his third professional fight, headlining “KO Night Boxing: Step Up!”, at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Wichita, has a new opponent in the six-round main event, Kyrgyzstan flyweight Basyzbek Baratov (2-1-2).

Also a pair of undefeated Roc Nation Sports fighters, New Haven (CT) featherweight Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (12-0, 5 KOs) and Chinese heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (17-0, 13 KOs), will be showcased. USBA No. 2-rated Williams faces Derrick Murray (13-2 (5 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. Zhang meets veteran Byron “The Bear” Polley (30-21-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Also fighting on the televised portion of the card is a 10-round welterweight match pitting undefeated Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (16-0, 11 KOs) against Gabor “Squirrel” Gorbics (23-7, 14 KOs). And in an eight-round battle of heavyweights, Scott Alexander (12-2-2, 6 KOs) faces Richard “Silverback” Carmack (15-1-1, 12 KOs).