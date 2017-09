WBO #4 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (19-0, 12 KOs) will now face Ali “Sultan” Baghouz (10-0-1, 6 KOs) on September 30 at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Baghouz stepped in after original foe Marcin Siwy suffered a hand injury in sparring last week that will require surgery. The WBO Intercontinental title fight will be televised in Germany on MDR.