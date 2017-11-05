Nery, Zepeda victorious in Tijuana

Photos: Alma Montiel/Zanfer

WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (25-0, 19 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Arthur Villanueva (31-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night in a non-title fight at the Estadio de Béisbol Gasmart in Tijuana, BC, Mexico. Very recovered from a fourth round knockdown to finish Villanueva in round six with a barrage of unanswered punches. Time was 1:19.

In the co-feaure, former world title challenger José “Chon” Zepeda (28-1, 23 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Abner “Jaeger” Lopez (25-8-1, 21 KOs).



