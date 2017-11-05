November 5, 2017

Nery, Zepeda victorious in Tijuana

Photos: Alma Montiel/Zanfer

WBC bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (25-0, 19 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Arthur Villanueva (31-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night in a non-title fight at the Estadio de Béisbol Gasmart in Tijuana, BC, Mexico. Very recovered from a fourth round knockdown to finish Villanueva in round six with a barrage of unanswered punches. Time was 1:19.

In the co-feaure, former world title challenger José “Chon” Zepeda (28-1, 23 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Abner “Jaeger” Lopez (25-8-1, 21 KOs).


Ex-champ Johnny Gonzalez triumphs
Wilder crushes Stiverne in one
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.