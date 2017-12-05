Nemushungwa upsets Studdard

By Ron Jackson

Heading the “Christmas Cracker” tournament, in what was considered an upset, bantamweight Rofhiwa Nemushungwa beat Joshua Studdard on a ten round split decision at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Monday night.

Two judges scored in favour of Nemushungwa whilst the third judge had a questionable card in favour of Studdard.

Studdard (53.22 kg) made a fast start through the first two rounds against the southpaw Nemushungwa (53.50 kg).

However, from round three he seemed to lose his way against his southpaw opponent and from the seventh round he began to tire as Nemushungwa came on strong to take the last three rounds.

Using his longer reach Nemushungwa outworked and out boxed Studdard to take a deserved decision.

Nemushungwa improved his record to 10-4-2; 2 and Stoddard’s record dropped to 8-2; 7.

OTHER RESULTS

Youssef Mwanza W 8 Khayeni Hlungwane – junior heavyweight

Rowen Campbell W 6 Jackson Masamba – super middleweight

Chris Thompson W tko 2 James Katende – junior heavyweight

Michael Markram W tko 2 Mcloud Nkhoma – light heavyweight