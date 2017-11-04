Nelson Headlines Card in Ashburn, VA

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Professional boxing makes its first appearance in Ashburn, VA as Shabazz Brothers Promotions brings a card to the Silver Eagle Group Arena on Saturday, November 4.

Ashburn’s own Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson is scheduled to headline the card. The multi-time, multi-division world champion and two-time Beltway Boxer of the Year (16-0-3, one KO) will take on Latashia Burton of Houma, LA in a contest scheduled for 10 rounds. Nelson has not fought since winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Alicia Napoleon on December 10th in Springfield, VA. Burton (4-9) looks to bounce back from a first-round stoppage against Franchon Crews-Dezurn on March 25th in Washington, DC.

The co-feature matches undefeated Bethesda, MD bantamweight Alexandru “Spartan” Marin against once-beaten Juan Gabriel Medina of La Romana, Dominican Republic in an eight-round encounter. Marin, a native of Romania (14-0, 10 KO’s) scored a second-round TKO over Juan Palacios on August 12th in Norfolk, VA. Medina (10-1, nine KO’s) has not fought since suffering his first pro loss to Joshua Greer, Jr. in October of 2016 by six-round unanimous decision in Chicago, IL.

Another multi-time, multi-division titleholder will be on the card as Washington, DC flyweight Tyrieshia “Lady Tyga” Douglas will be in a 10-round co-feature against Crystal Hoy of Las Vegas, NV. Douglas (12-1, five KO’s) last fought on June 17th and won a fourth-round TKO over previously undefeated Ebony Rivera in Baltimore, MD to win the vacant UBF Super Flyweight championship. Hoy (5-7-4, two KO’s) has not fought since losing a 10-round majority decision to Heather Hardy in October of 2014 in New York City.

Undefeated Baltimore welterweight Malik “Iceman” Hawkins will be in a scheduled eight-round contest against veteran Juan Jesus Rivera of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Hawkins (11-0, eight KO’s) scored a second-round stoppage of Carlos Soto on April 14 in Oxon Hill, MD. Rivera (28-18, 18 KO’s) will be trying to break a four-bout losing streak including a first-round knockout loss to Travell Mazion on April 20th in Verona, NY.

Heavyweight Hasim “Gold Blooded” Rahman, Jr. will take on James Jones of Nashville, TN in a four-round bout. Rahman, Jr. (2-0, two KO’s) last fought on April 21st in Warren, MI and scored a first-round knockout over Demetrius Shaw. Rahman, Jr. was scheduled to compete on October 19th in Atlanta, GA but his opponent decided he did not want to fight and left the ring and the building before the bout was slated to begin. Jones (4-11, three KO’s) faces a Beltway Boxer for the second straight time. Jones lost by fourth-round TKO to Sam Crossed on July 15th in Washington, DC. Jones has also lost to Beltway Boxers Nick Kisner, Shaborn Ryals and Greg Newby.

In a Beltway lightweight matchup, undefeated Ashburn resident Seth “Killer B” Billups will battle DC’s Lamont White in a six-round matchup. Billups (9-0, six KO’s) won a six-round unanimous decision over Rynell Griffin on the August 12th card in Norfolk. White (1-10, one KO) has lost three straight since notching his first pro win in May. White lost a four-round unanimous decision to Osvaldo Morales in his last bout on September 9th in Harrisburg, PA. White will compete for the seventh time in 2017.

Also on the card, undefeated Lynn, MA super middleweight Ronald “Flatline” Ellis will face off with Taneal “Spider” Goyco of Philadelphia, PA in an eight-round bout. Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KO’s) last fought on January 20th in Atlantic City, NJ and won an eight-round unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker. Ellis’s draw came against Jerry Odom in February of 2016. Goyco (9-10-1, four KO’s) will look to bounce back from an eight-round unanimous decision loss to Travis Reeves on April 14th in Oxon Hill, MD. Goyco also fought Odom and scored a fifth-round stoppage in November of 2016 in Philadelphia.

Here is the scale watch:

Tori Nelson 164 vs. Latashia Burton 157

Tyrieshia Douglas 114 vs. Crystal Hoy 114

Malik Hawkins 145 vs. Juan Jesus Rivera 147

Seth Billups 133 vs. Lamont White 135

Hasim Rahman, Jr. 229 vs. James Jones (will weigh-in later today)

Alexandru Marin 115 vs. Juan Medina 115

Ronald Ellis 166 vs. Taneal Goyco 170