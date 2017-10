By Gabriel F. Cordero

Hall of Fame Mexican trainer Nacho Beristain has commented to Fightnews.com® that he did not travel from Mexico City to the United States on Tuesday to start training former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. because of a lack of communication. “I will wait for about 15 days for the start of the training to be confirmed for his possible return in December,” said Beristain, “otherwise I will continue my daily work at the Romanza Gym.”