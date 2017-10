Quick Results: In a hotly anticipated rematch, #1 contender Ryōta Murata (13-1, 10 KOs) dethroned WBA “regular” middleweight champion Hassan N’Dam (36-3, 22 KOs) by seventh round TKO on Sunday night in Tokyo, Japan. N’Dam beat Murata by split decision in May. This time Murata dominated and the fight was stopped after round seven.

More to come…