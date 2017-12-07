Mundine returns January 17

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine returns to the ring on January 17 against former world title challenger Tommy Browne at the Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Mundine said after the Tommy Browne fight he will target Jeff Horn, Gennady Golovkin, Saul Canelo Alvarez and WBO middleweight champion Billy Saunders.

“I’ve got to win. Against Tommy Browne, against the next guy, I’ve just got to keep winning,” Mundine said. “They’re the big dogs, they know who I am, I’ve just got to keep winning and look impressive.”

Mundine (47-8, 27KO) said he’s willing to fight in England against the undefeated the WBO middleweight champion Billy Saunders to take his belt.

But first the 42-year-old must beat 34-year-old Browne.

“He wants that fight with Jeff Horn,” said Browne (35-6-2, 13KO). “If I get the win over him maybe I could be Jeff Horn’s next opponent.

“The top 10 middleweight ranking, that’ll also put me in a position there to chase a big fight,” Browne said. “He’s already said I’m just like a sparring partner, hopefully he believes that. Because on the night, after the first round, I believe he’ll go back to the corner – if he makes it there – and he’ll be thinking a lot different.”

Mundine doubts that.

“I see the look in his eyes, this is going to be a fight,” Mundine said. ”But him at his best versus me at my best? Chalk and cheese.”