Mundine challenges Horn

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine has challenged WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn via a text message and the former Brisbane schoolteacher is considering it since boxing legend Manny Pacquiao now balking at a November rematch. Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan is also crunching the numbers and will discuss with co-promoter Bob Arum if Horn-Mundine is feasible.

“Obviously, Pacquiao was our priority,” Lonergan said. “I find it surprising Anthony thinks he can get in a ring with Jeff Horn but it would be a nice tune-up fight for something bigger. We’re on the big stage now but Jeff’s got to keep fit and keep fighting and you never know in boxing.

“Jeff just beat one of the biggest legends of the sport. He is contracted to Top Rank for big fights on TV in the United States. Who knows what will happen?”

* * *

“I’ve beaten all the old generation so I may as well move on to the next,” Mundine said. “If Jeff wants to make some good money, he’ll need to fight me. Let’s do it.”

Mundine holds the record for pay-per-view sales in Australia.