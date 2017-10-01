Mucino, Martinez triumph in Cancun

Former world champion Arely “Machine Gun” Mucino (25-3-2, 10 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Tenkai Tsunami (23-12, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico. Scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 97-95, all in favor of Mucino, who gets another step to a shot at the female flyweight title.

In the co-feature, WBC female super flyweight champion Guadalupe “Lupita” Martinez (16-9, 6 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Carlota “Liebre” Santos (7-5-5, 5 KOs). Martinez was making the first defense of the title she took off Zulina “Loba” Muñoz.