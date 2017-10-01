October 1, 2017

Mucino, Martinez triumph in Cancun

Former world champion Arely “Machine Gun” Mucino (25-3-2, 10 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Tenkai Tsunami (23-12, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Mexico. Scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 97-95, all in favor of Mucino, who gets another step to a shot at the female flyweight title.

In the co-feature, WBC female super flyweight champion Guadalupe “Lupita” Martinez (16-9, 6 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Carlota “Liebre” Santos (7-5-5, 5 KOs). Martinez was making the first defense of the title she took off Zulina “Loba” Muñoz.

Pumicpic defeats Amagasa, Amagasa retires
Boesel, Deines win on points
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.