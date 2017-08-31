Mpontshana defending SA title Sunday

By Ron Jackson

South African junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshana makes the first defence of his title when he meets Lucky Monyebane at the Portuguese Hall in Turfontein on Sunday afternoon.

Mpontshana 12-1; 6 from Mdantsane made his pro debut on May 12 2012 at the Orient Theatre in East London and scored a four round points victory over Nkosikho Tubele.

He was most impressive in scoring wins in his next five fights before he was stopped in the tenth round by the unbeaten Xolani Mcotheli in a clash for the Eastern Cape junior-lightweight title.

Mcotheli would subsequently go on to win the IBO Intercontinental junior-lightweight, IBO International lightweight and the South African junior-welterweight titles.

Mpontshana put this setback behind him and went on to win his next five fights in style with three inside the distance before beating Aphiwe Mboyiya on points over 12 rounds to claim the South African-junior lightweight title on December 16 2016 at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre.

Monyebane who is ranked at number four in the most recent Boxing SA ratings has a record 5-1; 4 according to Boxrec and has been fighting as a pro for two years.

He has power in both hand and was most impressive in his most recent fight when he stopped the experienced Ashley Dlamini (16-5-2) in the ninth round to win the Gauteng junior-lightweight title.

Monyebane a product of the Dikebu Boxing Club is confident that he can take the title.

There are nine other fights on the undercard

The tournament is presented by Lionel Hunter, Anton Gilmore and Manny Fernandez.