Morales wins tech decision over Zenunaj

Super featherweight Carlos Morales (17-2-3, 6 KOs) won the NABA title against Dardan Zenunaj (14-4, 11 KOs) by six round technical decision on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Morales got off to a good start before the bout was stopped due to a cut to Morales caused by a headbutt. The stop was unlucky for Zenunaj, who was coming on strong and seemingly taking over the fight. Morales, however, gets the W for being up 49-46 on all three cards.

Welterweight Raul Curiel (2-0, 1 KO) scored a fourth round TKO over Israel Villela (6-8, 2 KOs).

Female Olympian super flyweight Marlen Esparza (4-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Karla Valenzuela (3-17-3, 1 KO) over six. Scores 60-54 across the board.

Featherweight Ryan Caballero (4-0, 2 KOs), brother of former world champion Randy Caballero, needed just 34 seconds to take out Francisco Gutierrez (1-1, 0 KOs)