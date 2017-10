In a rematch and local turf war, super featherweight Miguel “El Lobo” Montaño (13-6, 6 KOs) turned the tables on Carlos “El Fino” Ruiz (15-4-1, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry, in Mexico City. Ruiz won their first fight by split decision. This time it was Montano prevailing by a majority nod after ten hard fought rounds. Scores were 96-93, 95-95 and 96-94 for Montano, who claimed the vacant WBO Latino super featherweight title.