Montaño debuts on Telemundo tonight

Luis Miguel “El Lobo” Montaño (12-6, 6 KO´s) will get his long awaited rematch vs fellow Mexico City native Carlos “El Fino” Ruiz (15-3-1, 5 KO´s). The two will square off in the Boxeo Telemundo Ford main event this Friday. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBO Latino super featherweight title at stake. The site of the event will be the Auditorio Blackberry, in Mexico City, Mexico. Ruiz defeated Montaño by split decision more than three years ago. Montaño feels that he has much improved since their first fight and is confident of victory this time around.

How do you feel fighting in your first main event on Telemundo?

It’s a huge opportunity and I am very thankful. I am so happy and I will not let this good fortune go for not. I am going to show all the viewers how dedicated and goal oriented to make it to the next level. I am committed to this big event and ready to be victorious.

What is your style of fighting?

That depends on my preparation time. I have a lot of time to prepare for this fight. When giving proper time I fight with intelligence and patience.

How did you feel about the outcome of the first fight?

It was a good fight. It was close. This time I want to leave no doubt and be the clear winner.

How have you improved since your first vs Ruiz?

I am a much smarter fighter than I was the first time around. I am very much improved in many areas and it will show on Friday.

What are your immediate goals should you be successful?

All my focus is on this fight. This is a must win for me. All the opportunities will follow with a victory. I want to a world champion and step one is winning this fight Friday.

What kind of fight should the fans expect?

There is no doubt in my mind that this rematch is going to live up to the hype. I advise the fans to not miss it.

