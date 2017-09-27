Mohoumadi-Rebrassé Euro clash Nov 10 in Paris

By Marco Bratusch

The anticipated first and voluntary defense of European super middleweight champion Hadillah Mohoumadi (22-4-1, 16 KOs) is finally landing on November 10 in Paris, France, against his well-known countryman Christopher Rebrassé (25-5-3, 6 KOs). Both fighters are promoted by Malamine Koné’s MK Events, a company that recently won the EBU 2016 promoter of the year award.

The fight must present a heated match up as both men are durable, physically strong fighters.

Mohoumadi, who earned the European belt last May for the second time in his career outpointing Mariano Hilario in Spain via unanimous decision, lost only once inside the distance when he was taken out cold by Callum Smith who came out swinging in round one. However, he had proved himself offering a tough test to former IBF world champion James DeGale years ago.

Even Christopher Rebrassé tried the British boxing rings deep, having piled up 36 rounds in three championship fights tackling the likes of George Groves, Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding over the last three years, dropping just as many decisions although the Fielding bout split-decision outcome appeared to be debatable.

Rebrassé looks to be more of a boxer-puncher who likes to fight tall, coming forward and working at steady pace, while Mohoumadi boxes out more like a banger, counting on his hard right cross.

The winner of such voluntary defense, according to the EBU ratings, will have to take on mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim, however, the Turkish slugger is in the meanwhile awaited by Chris Eubank jr on next October 7th in Stuttgart, Germany, for the second quarter-final bout of the WBSS tournament.

So the bottom line is that the landscape around the European 168lbs title might change soon following all the involved boxers’ upcoming results.