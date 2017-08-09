Mitchell looking to remain unbeaten

Unbeaten heavyweight standout LaRon Mitchell (15-0, 13 KOs) of San Francisco defends his NABF “Junior” title for the first time against Michael Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) of Tampa, Fla. in an eight-rounder on Friday, Aug. 25 from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif. “I got a late start in the sport so it was important to be active early on,” said Mitchell, who turned 37 in May. “Now that I’ve built up my resume, I can be more selective in when I fight.”

Mitchell’s opponent, Bissett, has spent time in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. His marquee fight came early in his career – a knockout loss to recent world title challenger Dominic Breazeale.

In the 8-round co-feature, NABF Junior featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (17-1-1, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. makes his first title defense against Alberto Torres (10-0-2, 4 KOs) of Modesto, Calif.