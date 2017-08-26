August 26, 2017

Mitchell KOs Bissett, still unbeaten

Unbeaten heavyweight champion LaRon Mitchell (16-0, 14 KOs) successfully defended his NABF “junior” title with a third round KO over against Michael Bissett (14-10, 8 KOs) on Friday night at Omega Products International in Corona, California. The San Francisco-based Mitchell, 242, had Bissett, 209, on the canvas three times in round three and finished him with another knockdown in round four. Time was 1:15.

NABF featherweight “junior” beltholder Erick Ituarte (18-1-1, 2 KOs) edged previously unbeaten Alberto Torres (10-1-2, 4 KOs) by split decision in the co-feature.

