Miljas KOs Carman for Canada heavy title

By Bob Caico at ringside

Photos: Bob Caico, Jr.

Global Legacy Boxing partnered with The Fight to End Cancer with the return of professional boxing to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Global Legacy president, Les Woods, declared that 100% of the proceeds from a 50/50 drawing will go to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

In the main event of the night at the electric Scotiabank Convention Centre, the big boys were on display as Canadian heavyweight champion Dillon Carman of Mississauga, Ontario, was brutally dethroned by Mladen Miljas also of Mississauga.

Fireworks were expected as the champion had 11 knockouts in his twelve wins while the challenger stopped all seven of his opponents. It didn’t take long for the fuse to be lit as both fighters threw left hooks at the same time that caused both of them to drop to the seat of their trunks. Carman’s hook seemed to do more damage but Miljas battled to the end of the round.

In the second round as both fighters here throwing bombs at each other Miljas landed a big left hook that wobbled the champion. Miljas went right after his foe and landed a six punch combination that dropped Carman to his knees. Miljas saw his chance to end things and he did just that with another six punch combination that had the referee starting to stop the fight as Carman hit the canvas. Time was 1:40 in the second round of the scheduled eight round bout. The new champ Miljas remained undefeated at 8-0 while Carman drops to 12-3.

The co-feature of six rounds, heavyweight Kristian Prenga of Albania disposed of Alfredo Trevino of Mexico in two rounds. Prenga used his height advantage to keep Trevino at a distance where he could unleash his power shots. A right to the body in round one dropped Trevino to a knee where he took the mandatory eight count. Prenga knew he had his man measured starting the second round and took quick advantage. A left hook to the body stunned Trevino and the follow up right-hand put Trevino back on the canvas. Trevino staggered to his feet and was on unsteady legs and that forced the referee to call a halt at 46 seconds. Prenga improved to 6-1 with all his wins coming by way of knockout. Trevino slides to 9-4-1.

Welterweight Josh Lupia of Niagara Falls, Ontario fought like a seasoned pro in his debut stopping Alexis Dominguez (1-2-1) of Mexico in the third round. Lupia’s impressive fast combinations had Dominguez covering up in round one confused on how to stop the punches coming from all angles. In the next round things looked like they were evening out until Lupia landed a left-right combination that floored Dominguez. In the third round Lupia landed a pretty combination that floored his opponent again and the corner seen enough asking the referee Mark Simmons to waive it off at 1:40.

Marko Szalai of Niagara Falls, Ontario overwhelmed Aaron Lazcano of Mexico over two rounds finally forcing a stoppage at 2:45 of the second. Szalai hurt Lazcano with an overhand right that nearly felled the Mexican in the first. In the second Szalai rocked Lazcano with overhand rights and left hooks dropping him twice. The final one made the decision to stop the fight a moot point. Szalai improves to 4-1 while Lazcano drops to 2-4.

Super middleweight Ryan Robinson of London, England made an impressive pro debut by stopping Saulo Morales (1-1) of Mexico at: 28 of round two. Robinson, a southpaw, found Morales a willing recipient of his straight left hands and the last one floored him. Morales was up in time but looked at the referee as to say he had enough and the ref agreed.

In the opening bout lightweight Bradley Wilcox of Hamilton, Ontario out worked and outscored Gerson Escobar of Mexico over four rounds. Wilcox landed enough with left hooks to earn a majority decision. Scores were 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 for the Canadian who remained undefeated at 4-0 while Escobar evens out at 3-3-1.