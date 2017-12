IBO light heavyweight beltholder Igor Mikhalkin (20-1, 9 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision against Doudou Ngumbu (31-4, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at La Palestre in Cannes, France. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112. For Mikhalkin, it was his third career win over Ngumbu. He is now targeting WBC champ Adonis Stevenson and IBF champ Artur Beterbiev.