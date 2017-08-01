Mike Lee headlines Sept 15 in Chicago

Undefeated WBO #10, IBF #12, WBA #13 light heavyweight Mike Lee (19-0-0, 10 KOs), will headline Rosemont Rumble: “Going for 20-0” defending his USBA-IBF title against Aaron “The Quiet Storm” Quattrocchi (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round main event on Friday, September 15 at “The Dome at the Ballpark” in Rosemont, Illinois and telecast live on CBS Sports Network.

Presented by Hitz Boxing and Round 3 Productions, advance tickets priced at $200, $150, $100 and $40, are now on sale through www.HitzBoxing.com.