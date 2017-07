By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Cristian “Diamante” Mijares (57-8-2, 26 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Rafael “Potro” Hernández (21-8-2, 16 KOs) in a super featherweight bout on Saturday night at the Auditorio del Pueblo in Durango, Mexico. Both fighters had their moments, but the current WBC silver beltholder Mijares prevailed comfortably 96-93, 97-92 and 97-91.