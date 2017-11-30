November 30, 2017

Miguel Cotto’s “Final” Final Press Conference

WBO jr middleweight champion Miguel Cotto and challenger Sadam Ali had their final press conference before their HBO-televised clash on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be the last fight in the illustrious career of the 37-year-old, four division world champion Cotto, who is a certain future Boxing Hall of Famer.

Miguel Cotto: On Saturday, I’ll be the same Miguel you watched for the last 16 years. I’m going to be a warrior inside the ring. I’m going to do my best as always for the benefit of my family.

Sadam Ali: I know there’s a lot of people saying this might not be a good fight. Everybody can say what they want, but when we get in there Saturday night you’re gonna see an amazing fight.

