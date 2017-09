According to Danish news today cruiserweight contender Micki Nielsen, (23-1, 14 KOs) ranked #11 by the IBF and #18 by WBC, has just received a four year doping ban in South Africa by the South African Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for testosterone/anabolic steroids in his fight against Johnny Muller in June 2016. The ban is valid only in South Africa and Nielsen can still fight elsewhere.