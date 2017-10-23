Mgidi beats Maboko in an upset

By Ron Jackson

Supreme Boxing Promotions presented an action-packed tournament before a capacity crowd at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on Sunday afternoon, with Xolani Mgidi from Mpumalanga stopping the local favorite Hloni Maboko in the eighth round in a lightweight contest.

Through the first five rounds, there was very little action with both Maboko (59.14 kg) and Mgidi (59.14 kg) swinging and missing badly throughout in what was a poor fight.

However, the fight came alive in the sixth round when Maboko stunned Mgidi and wobbled his legs just before the bell.

It looked like the end for Mgidi who was possibly behind on the scorecards but he dug deep and took the fight to the tiring Maboko in the seventh round who had to hold on to survive until the end of the round.

Mgidi came out fast at the bell for the eighth round and dropped Maboko on his back with a big right hand and referee Pumeza Zinakele stepped in to wave the fight off at 41 seconds into the round.

Maboko’s record dropped 7-2; 5 and Mgidi’s reported record improved to 5-3; 3.

In the main supporting bout at junior-bantamweight, the slick moving Sikho Nqothole (52.16 kg) stopped Ronnie Chiloane (52.16 kg) in the third round. Time 2:01.

Nqothole improved his record to 6-0; 5 and Chiloane’s record dropped to 3-8-1; 1.

In the best fight of the afternoon, junior-heavyweights Akani Phuzi (90.25 kg) and Chris Thompson (90.15 kg) slugged it out for six entertaining rounds with Phuzi winning on a split decision. The scores were 57-56 twice for Phuzi and 58-55 for Thompson.

Other results: Junior-middleweight: Mark Farah (Randburg) W pts 4, Jeff Otimbio (Johannesburg); Welterweight: Faraday Mukandila (Johannesburg) W pts 4, Fortune Muyumba (Johannesburg); Junior featherweight: Vusumuzi Nyawuza (Soweto) L tko 1, Bongani Buthi (Katlehong); Flyweight: Akani Sambu (Soweto) L pts 4, Mpumelelo Tshabalala (Katlehong); Lightweight: Sifiso Khuzwayo (Soweto) W tko 2, Mack Moakemela Rasetlho (Johannesburg).