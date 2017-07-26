Mendoza: Boxing is a vehicle for improvement

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association, visited the radio Ondas de la Montaña (Mountain waves) in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia to talk about boxing “as a vehicle of social improvement” and present boxing environment with journalist Jorge Alberto Garcia.

“Boxing helps many people, teaches them solid values and makes them good people. Many people think it’s only about being a world champion, but it’s not that simple. Boxing allows them to be trainers, judges, referees. In general, it gives them the possibility to have a healthy life style”, said Mendoza and added: “In Venezuela, we managed to have many young people who studied and trained. Not all of them were successful as fighters, but today they are good trainers and managers or went to college to get a degree.”

The WBA President said that he wants to create boxing leagues in Colombia to develop boxing together with the Colombian Boxing Federation, to repeat the model that has been successful in Venezuela. “We have to work together, hand in hand to get good boxers. I want to remember that the WBA is the only organization that has come close to AIBA because we believe that we can do many good things together,” said the WBA top official.

Mendoza was also questioned about the 97th Convention of the WBA Medellin 2017, as it is a very important event for the city. “We have come to innovate, and Medellin has won many prized in this sense. The WBA will go out of the hotel, we want people to participate and be part of the event. That is why we will hold our Medical Seminar and a forum for journalists to be led by Alberto Salcedo Ramos, who will chat to Oscar De La Hoya together with the students” said the President.

The president of the oldest boxing organization revealed his appreciation for Colombian people. He also highlighted his own solid values, his strong determination to achieve his goals and his will to leave behind all bad moments. These are the characteristics that motivate him to support boxing in that country to get great athletes in the future