Menard inks new managerial pact

Shane Shapiro’s No Limits Mindset, LLC has signed lightweight contender, Mason Menard to an exclusive managerial contract. Menard of Rayne, Louisiana has a record of 33-2, 24 KOs. He suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery that has kept him out of action for the remainder of 2017. They are shooting for an early 2018 return, showcasing Memard in 1-2 fights locally in Louisiana before landing a big fight.

Shapiro believes a change in training camps will lead to a new and improved Mason Menard. “One thing that me and Mason both spoke about is the fact that I am based out of Los Angeles, and that we would look to move his training camps out here in LA, where there is better sparring available to him outside of what he has been accustomed to in Louisiana. I believe that with a change in training environment and better sparring this will result in even better performances from Mason inside the ring in future fights.”