Melindo edges Budler to retain IBF jr fly title

IBF jr flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo (37-2, 13 KOs) retained his title by bloody twelve round split decision over former two-time world champion Hekkie “The Hexicutioner” Budler (31-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City, Philippines. Melindo overcame two cuts from accidental headbutts to win 117-110, 115-112 on two cards, while Budler was up 115-113 on the third card.

A ten round clash between WBO #3 junior welterweight Jason “El Nino” Pagara (40-2-1, 25KOs) and James “Onyi” Onyango 23-11-2, 19 KOs) ended in a split draw.

In an IBF junior bantamweight eliminator, #8 Jonas “Zorro” Sultan (14-3, 9 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over #3 John Riel Casimero (24-3, 15 KOs).

WBC #12 bantamweight “King” Arthur Villanueva (31-2, 16 KOs) was victorious when Richie “Magnum” Mepranum (31-7-1, 8 KOs) didn’t come out for round five.