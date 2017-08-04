McWilliams Arroyo returns Sept 9

Two-time world challenger and 2008 Puerto Rico Olympian, McWilliams Arroyo, will feature the show “Noche de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights,” to be held on Saturday, September 9, at El San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP).

Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs) will return to the ring after 17 months of inactivity following a unanimous decision loss on April 23, 2016, when he challenged then-WBC flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in California, to face former Mexican world champion Hernan “Tyson” Márquez in a WBO Latino flyweight (112 pounds) bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

“We will back to the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino to present ‘Noche de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights’ with McWilliams Arroyo, who everyone knows of his quality and competitiveness at 112 pounds, facing a good opponent like former champion Tyson Marquez, which is a guarantee that fans will see a great event,” said promoter Iván Rivera, President of PRBBP. “Meanwhile, we are working on the making of a good card with other interesting fights that we will be announcing soon.”

Arroyo is a gold medalist in the Central American and Caribbean Games (2006), Panamerican Games (2007) and at the 2009 Amateur World Championships, who in addition to the defeat against Chocolatito González in 2016, fell into a controversial split decision when he challenged the IBF champ Amnat Ruenroeng in Thailand in 2014.

While, Márquez, 28, was a WBA flyweight champion between 2011 and 2012 and has faced strong fighters of 112 and 115 pounds, including McWilliams’ twin brother, McJoe Arroyo, who knocked him out in 11 rounds in 2014.