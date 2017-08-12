McGregor: I will be a god of boxing

It was “The Notorious” Conor McGregor’s turn to meet with the media on Friday from UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, a day after Floyd “Money” Mayweather did the same in advance of their Saturday, Aug. 26, headlining attraction of a SHOWTIME PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Here is what McGregor had to say Friday:

Conor McGregor: “I have a game plan and I will execute it perfectly, like always. I have been boxing my whole life so this is not a new experience for me. I will rule over MMA and boxing with an iron fist after August 26th.

“The tale of the fight will be waiting to see who takes a step back first. We all know Floyd is a great defensive boxer and he isn’t going to keep coming forward like he says. If he does, it’s going to be a quick night for me.

“It’s a moment like this that makes you reflect on everything you’ve been through. I have the same camp around me for this entire rise and I think that’s a key to my success. Some fighters think they need to move or do crazy things to improve as a fighter. I just surrounded myself with guys who are skilled and we became the best together. So, this is for all of us. This is our moment.

“It means the world to have fans traveling from Ireland and all over the world for this fight. This is the biggest fight of all time and we owe them a hell of a show.

“This camp has been amazing. I’m getting better by the day, more alert, quicker. My weight is at a good place but I’m going to be a much bigger man than Floyd when we step in the ring for the fight and I think that makes a difference.

“The critics say that Floyd has been there before. They discredit my training, my skills, my accomplishments. This isn’t new to me though, just like boxing isn’t new to me. I am no stranger to being the underdog on paper. I am a seasoned veteran and I am confident that I am the better man. After Saturday, August 26th, I will be a god of boxing.”

“I am enjoying every moment of this ride. I remember what life was like before I came to the UFC. All the hard work it took. All the 10-hour days in the gym, bringing food and just staying in the gym all day. I’ve made it to the pinnacle of MMA and boxing. I am honored to be here in this moment and I am proud of what we have accomplished. Now, the moment is here and I will be ready for August 26th.”