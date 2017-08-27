McGregor: I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage

Conor McGregor Quick Quotes: “I thought I took the early rounds pretty handily. He had to change his style, and he adjusted. He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed. He was patient with his shots. He’s had a great career. What can I say? I had a bit of fun and hopefully entertained the fans.”

“I thought it was close, though, and I thought it was a little early on the stoppage. I get a little wobbly when I’m tired. But get me in the corner and I’ll recover and I’ll come back. There’s a lot on the line here – he should have let me keep going until I hit the floor. I was just a little fatigued. He was a lot more composed, especially in the later parts of the fight. Early on I thought it was handy to be honest.”

“He’s composed in there. That’s what 50 pro fights will do for you. I have to give it to him.”

“I’ve been strangled on live TV and came back, so I really wish he has let it go. I thought it was a close. I get a little wobbly when I’m fatigued, similar to the Diaz 2 fight. That’s exactly what it was – fatigue. That’s why I thought the ref could have let it go a little longer. Let me go down. Let the man put me down. Wobbly or fatigued, that’s energy, that’s not damage. I’m clear-headed.”

“I thought it was close. I thought I had him in the early rounds and thought I was getting to him in the middle towards the end. Let me wobble back to my corner. Let me try to compose myself. You’ve got to put me out. I don’t know what way to feel, honestly. I’m happy I’m draped in the flag, happy I was able to bring my team along with me, my country. And just getting to perform for a different crowd. Nobody’s taken these types of risks. I’ll take it on the chin. I’ll take it wrapped around the neck on live TV. It’s another day for me.”