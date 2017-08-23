August 23, 2017

McGregor could also KO Vegas Sportsbooks

Unbeaten former P4P champ Floyd Mayweather should probably be a 100:1 favorite to defeat UFC star Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The current -475 odds are laughably close considering Floyd is shooting to go 50-0 for his Hall of Fame career against an MMA fighter making his pro boxing debut. Nevertheless, wagers have been flowing in heavily on McGregor +325, and if McGregor wins, Vegas casinos stand to get creamed.

Zach Jornlin, sportsbook supervisor at MGM Resorts, told The New York Post: “This would be a really, really bad loss for us.”

Jay Rood, VP of MGM Resorts Race and Sports, told ESPN: “This could be the worst loss in the history of MGM Resorts.”

