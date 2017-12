The World Boxing Association (WBA) regular bantamweight championship is now vacant as Jamie McDonnell gave up the belt to go up a division. McDonnell owned the belt at 118-pounds since 2014, when he beat Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat and since then he made 6 defenses. Thus, the WBA’s bantamweight rankings now have only one champion, McDonnell’s countryman Ryan Burnett, who holds both the WBA (unified) and IBF titles.