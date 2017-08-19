McCumby-George fight result overturned

By Craig Wick

Fightnews.com® has learned that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has overturned the result of the November 26, 2016 bout involving Trevor McCumby and Donovan George, which was held at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. In that fight, the Top Rank prospect McCumby (23-0, 18 KOs) stopped George, the former USBA super middleweight titleist, late in round one, however McCumby’s pre-fight urine sample revealed the presence of 1-Testosterone and 1-Testosterone Metabolites, both of which are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and are also prohibited by the regulations of the Nevada Commission.

McCumby, despite indicating that he did not take or receive any medication or drugs in the one month lead-up to the fight, changed his testimony after the results were disclosed, and in doing so, was slapped with an 18-month suspension, which concludes May 26, 2018, and a fine amounting to $3,750. The result of the contest has subsequently been changed to a “no contest.”