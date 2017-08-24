Mayweather-McGregor undercard Presser

Fighters competing on the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard spoke to media and went face-to-face Thursday, one day before they weigh-in ahead of their Saturday, Aug. 26 showdowns at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



The four-fight SHOWTIME PPV event will feature undefeated rising star Gervonta “Tank” Davis making the second defense of his 130-pound title against undefeated challenger Francisco Fonseca plus light heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly defending his belt against former super middleweight champion Badou Jack. The telecast begins with unbeaten Andrew Tabiti and former world champion Steve Cunningham meeting in a 10-round battle.



Gervonta Davis: Saturday night is going to be a great performance from me. I’m ready to take over this sport after Floyd passes me the torch…I feel like my career is very similar to Floyd’s so far. We started out at the same weight and we each got our first belt at 130-pounds. I just want to live up to what he’s accomplished and accomplish even more. I believe that I have the skills and the ability to be the big star in this sport.

Francisco Fonseca: The preparation has been long. I’ve had five months of training in intense conditions. I feel strong mentally. On August 26, I aim to reach my goal as a champion for Costa Rica. This is an opportunity to start writing my legacy. Gervonta is tough because he is a champion, but I have the hunger and motivation to win and be a champion.



Nathan Cleverly: Ultimately, all that matters is the fight. I’m coming to win and that’s my sole focus. The fight is the pinnacle moment and I’m saving all my energy for that…it’s a high-risk/high-reward fight. The winner of this is in line for Andre Ward and the super WBA title. This is a solid world title fight between two guys who want to be at the top of the division.”

Badou Jack: I’m not overlooking Nathan Cleverly. I’m just getting comfortable at this weight and I’m going to be focused on performing on fight night. If all goes well though, I could see myself finishing my career at cruiserweight someday..I’ve been fighting big, strong guys since Cleverly was a teenager. We’ll see who is the stronger man when we’re in the ring on Saturday.



Andrew Tabiti: This sport is about proving people wrong. People said Floyd wouldn’t beat a lot of guys in his career, I’m not saying I’m Floyd, but this is a sport where you have to prove yourself. We’ll see on Saturday…I have to use my legs and keep boxing. I need to use my speed in there. It’s different watching me on TV than actually being in there with me. I could see it going the distance but if I catch him, I’m going to finish him.

Steve Cunningham: I actually commentated on one of Tabiti’s fights about a year and a half ago. He’s a good up-and-coming fighter. He emulates Floyd and he’s trained by Floyd’s dad so that’s expected. I think I’m going to overwhelm him mentally and physically. I don’t think Tabiti is at the top level yet. He has flaws and strengths but at the end of the day, he has a fight Saturday. He’s in there with a two-time world champion so he’s going to have to fight Saturday.