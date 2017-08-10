August 10, 2017

Mayweather-McGregor undercard announced

Two world championship fights are part of the Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV undercard on Saturday, Aug. 26 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and presented by Mayweather Promotions. In the co-featured bout, undefeated rising star Gervonta “Tank” Davis will make the second defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship against undefeated challenger Francisco Fonseca as the 22-year-old looks to continue his reign as the youngest current champion from the U.S. WBA Light Heavyweight Titlist Nathan Cleverly will defend his title against former 168-pound world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper”, who is stepping up in weight and into this world title tilt. The pay-per-view telecast will open with undefeated rising cruiserweight contender Andrew “The Beast” Tabiti taking on two-time world champion Steve “U.S.S.” Cunningham in a 10-round bout for the USBA cruiserweight title.

