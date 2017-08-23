August 23, 2017

Mayweather-McGregor Quick Quotes

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor faced off Wednesday at the final press conference before their PPV clash on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor: We are prepared for twelve three minute rounds on non-stop pace. I will go forward and I will put the pressure on him and break this old man. Trust me on that. Eight-ounce gloves I think he made a big, big error. I don’t see him lasting two rounds…I’m going f__k this boy up.

Floyd Mayweather: Pacquiao’s got bombs, Canelo’s got bombs, Shane Mosley had bombs, and for those guys it was all in vain. One thing about me, I’ve got a granite chin. Remember this. The same way you give it, you have to be able to take it.

WBC unveils the "Money Belt"
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.