Mayweather-McGregor Quick Quotes

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor faced off Wednesday at the final press conference before their PPV clash on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor: We are prepared for twelve three minute rounds on non-stop pace. I will go forward and I will put the pressure on him and break this old man. Trust me on that. Eight-ounce gloves I think he made a big, big error. I don’t see him lasting two rounds…I’m going f__k this boy up.

Floyd Mayweather: Pacquiao’s got bombs, Canelo’s got bombs, Shane Mosley had bombs, and for those guys it was all in vain. One thing about me, I’ve got a granite chin. Remember this. The same way you give it, you have to be able to take it.