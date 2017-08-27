Mayweather-McGregor Post-Fight Presser

By David Robinett

Floyd Mayweather: “I knew he [McGregor] was going to be awkward from the beginning, but right before we came out I talked with my dad, the game plan was to let him take his heavy shots in the beginning, take our time, then shoot our shots to the body and take him down the stretch. He lasted a little longer than expected but I stuck with the game plan.”



“He [McGregor] was solid. I’ve been off for a couple of years. I’m not the same Floyd Mayweather I was 21 years ago. I’m not even the same Floyd Mayweather I was two years ago. With coming straight ahead I was going to take some contact. I could have counterpunched and boxed and made it boring but I didn’t want to do that.”

“I look forward to becoming a boxing trainer. My dad is a hell of a trainer, he taught me the sport and everything he taught me from day one I still know. I want to teach fighters about becoming a superstar not just in the ring but on the outside. It takes a lot of work on the outside and surrounding yourself with the right team to become a mega-superstar.”

[Mayweather also announced at the press conference that he believed they did $80 million in live gate, which he said would break the record of $72 million gate set during his fight with Manny Pacquiao.]

Conor McGregor: “I enjoyed it very, very much, it was an honor to show my skills. I was a little taken back by the disrespect and disregard shown for my skill set, but I always knew when the fight came on August 26th, I’d get to showcase myself.”

“People ask me what’s next. I’m not sure what’s next. I have multiple titles in the UFC I can think about, I also can continue in boxing. I feel I held my own, I feel it was 5-4 into round ten. I would have liked to get to the bell [to end round ten] to see what was what.”

“This was some buzz to come in and face this man. I just enjoyed the whole experience. I have many options in mixed martial arts. I’m sure there are many options that will present themselves in boxing. I’m a free agent now. I love competing. I love a good fight.”

Dana White: “I’m so proud of Conor tonight. Its not the fight I thought it was going to be, it was a completely different fight than I expected. I don’t know if tonight was the best boxing you’ve ever seen, but it was a fight. Conor McGregor looked damn good tonight.”