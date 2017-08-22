Mayweather: I have to give the fans a great show this time

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor officially kicked off fight week events Tuesday with grand arrivals at the Toshiba Plaza ahead of the Showtime PPV event this Saturday, Aug. 26 taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fighters were greeted by fans at the Toshiba Plaza before making brief remarks onstage. Here is what they had to say:



Floyd Mayweather: “I’m doing this for myself and my family but I want to give everyone a great show. Everyone deserves a good show. The Pacquiao fight wasn’t exciting enough. That was on Pacquiao, but I have to give the fans a great show this time.”



Conor McGregor: “Floyd can talk about whatever he wants to talk about. He can talk any kind of trash he wants, because he’s talking to the new God of boxing.”

Floyd Mayweather Full Quotes

“When there’s a fight of this magnitude, it’s all about keeping composure and that’s what I do. I go out there and do my job and let the rest take care of itself. This is huge, the numbers that we’ve been hearing about, they’ve been crazy.

“McGregor is a tough competitor. He’s undefeated standing up. He’s never lost when striking. I know that I’m in for a tough fight. But there is one thing I do know, this fight is not going the distance. No matter what anyone says, it’s not going the distance.

“This is work. This is my job. My job is to fight and compete against the best guys. You know when your body has had enough and this is it for me. I gave my word already about this being my last fight. Once I gave my word to my children, and once I gave my word to Al, I knew this was it. This is a great event. What better way to go out than with a bang?

“I just go out there and fight. I don’t worry about my record. I’ve been blessed with hands and fast feet and a tremendous mind. It’ll all be on display Saturday night.

“A lot of fighters now only want the money. They don’t want to put in the hard work early in their careers. I took the long route and I’ve been here for a while. I just love the sport and competing against the best guys.

“It’s all about the future and building stars. Mayweather Promotions is the future of sports and entertainment. It’ll be a great display this week.

“I’m doing this for myself and my family but I want to give everyone a great show. Everyone deserves a good show. The Pacquiao fight wasn’t exciting enough. That was on Pacquiao, but I have to give the fans a great show this time.”

Conor McGregor Full Quotes

“Floyd can talk about whatever he wants to talk about. He can talk any kind of trash he wants, because he’s talking to the new God of boxing.

“I like the move from five to three minute rounds. I feel like I’ve built a solid engine that is going to last me through the rest of my career and help me in the fight. We’ve put in the work. I’ve fought many 12-rounders.

“The Irish are rolling in and whenever we roll in, we take over. It was amazing to see all the Irish fans out today. It’s going to be a great spectacle.

“If people are overlooking my size, power and youth, they shouldn’t be. I’m very confident in those attributes. I believe I’ll knock him out early.

“If you look at the way I fight, I am a fast starter. I come out and bang people right away. With eight ounce gloves, I don’t see him lasting more than one or two rounds.

“I am my own man and I feel I am superior to Floyd. When it comes to Saturday night, he will not be prepared for me. I cannot wait to get in the on Saturday night and perform in front of my fans and take my place at the top of this sport.”