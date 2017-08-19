Mayfield comeback continues tonight

45-year-old former world cruiserweight world champion Imamau Mayfield (26-10-2, 19 KOs) continues his comeback tonight when he takes on Lamont Capers (7-10-2, 0 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Mayfield of Freehold, New Jersey, is making his third start in 18 months following an eight-year hiatus.

After a lackluster initial comeback effort where he dropped a decision to Dan Pasciolla, Mayfield then stopped Anthony Caputo Smith in six-rounds on November 12th.

“My training has gone well,” said Mayfield. “I am still making good strides, and I feel good about everything and where I am at. I am very happy with my progress.”

Mayfield feels that with a solid outing against the upset-minded Capers, he will be ready for a significant step up on a fast-track to a world title opportunity.

“I am looking to fight top-10 guys. I am not looking to fight anyone else. I want to get rated and fight for the title and the fastest way to do that is fight top-ten opponents.”

“I just have to keep winning. I am seeing that I am a legitimate contender. I am 45 years-old, and I need to fight for the title next year.”

“I am grateful for my team, and Rising Promotions as well as everyone who believes and supports me.”

In the main event, Thomas LaManna (23-2, 9 KOs) battles George Sosa in a 10-round bout for the WBC Silver Latino Championship.