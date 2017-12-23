Matute struggles to stop Mercado in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Venezuelan welterweight Ivan Matute (24-1, 19 KOs) recovered from 2 knockdowns in the first round and a point deduction for low blows in the third to stop Mexican Javier Mercado (25-12-2, 22 KOs) and conquer the WBA Fedelatin championship in the main bout of the season-ending boxing event in La Sociedad Española, Panama City, Panama. Referee Hadilton Jimenez declared the KO at 2:16 in round number 4.

Also in the welterweight division, Panamanian Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (25-3-2, 16 KOs) scored a unanimous 8 rounds decision over his countryman Aristides “El Fusil” Quintero (20-11-1, 17 KOs). All 3 judges scored 77-73.

Undefeated female superbantam Laura Ledezma (11-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Colombian Neisy Torres (13-7, 9 KOs) on an 80-72 shootout in all 3 scoring cards.