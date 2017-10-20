Massey crushes Bailey in N Carolina

Stevie Massey, of Charlotte, NC, won the vacant North Carolina lightweight title tonight by smashing hometown favorite Marko Bailey, of Durham, NC, to the canvas at 1.09 of the first round before a stunned capacity crowd at the Armory in downtown Durham. Massey connected with a pair of right hands and Bailey was out on his feet before the second one landed.

“Bailey has to understand that Durham is his city but North Carolina is my state,” said Massey, whose 5-1 record includes five first-round knockouts.

Bailey also is 5-1, 3 K0s.

In the co-feature, Joe Jackson, of Greensboro, NC, knocked out Monreco Goldston, of Durham, at 2.59 of the second round in a battle of unbeaten junior middleweights. Jackson is 9-0, 6 K0s, while Goldston drops to 5-1-1, 3 K0s.

Junior lightweight Carlos Olmeda, of Raleigh, NC, won a unanimous four-round decision over Vinnie Denierio, of Elmira, NY. Scores were 40-36 and 39-37 (twice).

Heavyweight Darmani Roc, of Philadelphia, earned a unanimous six-round decision over Juan Goode, of Detroit, MI. Scores were 60-53 across the board for Roc, now 9-0, 5 K0s. Goode drops to 8-7, 3 K0s.

Junior middleweight Donnie Marshall, shut out veteran Marcos Primera, of Ashville, NC. All scores were 60-54.

Wellington Romero, of NY, stopped Mike Fowler, of Milwaukee, WI, at 1.54 of the first round, junior welterweights.

Blake Mansfield K0d Courtney McCleave at 1.56 of the second round, super middleweights.

Raging Babe Promotions ran the card, their first in North Carolina.