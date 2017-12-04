Maruki sinks Indonesian champ Rangga

By Joe Koizumi

JBC#2 ranked super-welter Ryosuke Maruki (15-4-1, 10 KOs), 154, scored an eye-catching knockout over Indonesian welter champ Filipus Rangga (23-18, 13 KOs), 152.75, at 1:33 of the third round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Kariya, Japan. The son of former world junior lightweight challenger Takao against Samuel Serrano previously failed to win the national belt from puzzling southpaw Yuki Nonaka in July of last year, but thus registered three victories in a row since. Ryosuke floored the Indonesian with a short left hook, and when it resumed, he swarmed over the damaged opponent with a flurry of punches and finally sank him for the count. Maruki demonstrated his improvement thanks to his father’s earnest coaching.

Heavyweight Kotatsu Takehara, 248, had a tough time coping with the hand speed of Korean Hoo-Won Lee, 200.75, but earned a unanimous nod (58-56 twice, 59-55) over six. Tall heavyweight southpaw Ryu Ueda, 221, halted Korean Sang-Ho Kim, 200.75, with a southpaw right hook at 2:00 of the second session of a scheduled six. Lightweight prospect Shogo Yamaguchi, 135, needed just 1:00 of the opening session to flatten Indonesian Sam Puadi, 132.75, in a scheduled eight. His left hook was a haymaker.