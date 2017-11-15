November 15, 2017

Martz-Washington headline in Columbus

6’8, 250 pound former NABF heavyweight champ Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (15-5, 12kos) will battle 6’6, 245 pound Tim Washington (6-4, 6kos) over 8 rounds on Friday at the Lifestyle Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. In the co-features, cruiser Brian Holstein (12-7, 7kos) meets Lawrence Blakey (5-7, 2kos), while light heavy Damar Singleton (9-1, 6kos) faces Emmanuel Sanchez (7-7, 1ko) in another six rounder.

Also in action, heavyweight Travis Davis (2-0, 1ko) battles Anthony Trotter (2-0), while middleweight Rashad Scott (3-1, 1ko) tangles with Darryl Lynch (1-1, 1ko) in another four rounder. Lastly, middleweight Karl Parks (3-3, 2kos) faces Ben Schlster (3-1, 1ko), while debut cruiserweights Kenny Vaughn and Chris Minor will meet in another four rounder.

The 7 bout card is being promoted by Troy Speakman. For tickets, contact Speakman at (614)273-9075.

