Martz wallops Washington

Former NABF heavyweight champ Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (16-5, 13 KOs) annihilated Tim Washington (6-5, 6 KOs) in the main event on Friday at the Lifestyle Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. After outworking his opponent in the first round, Martz, 6’8 260 pounds, badly hurt Washington, 6’6 265 pounds, with a big, straight right hand midway through the second stanza. Martz proceeded to pummel Washington with a barrage of power punches dropping him with a right hand/left hook combination. A wobbled Washington rose to his feet but then feel back into the ropes prompting referee Ken Miliner to halt the onslaught at 2:31 of the second round.

In the co-feature, cruiser Brian Holstein (13-7, 7 KOs) earned a majority decision over a game Lawrence Blakey (5-8, 2 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55 and 57-57.

Also, light heavyweights Damar Singleton (9-1-1 6 KOs) and Emmanuel Sanchez (7-7-1 1 KO) battled to a four round draw with scores of 39-37 (Singleton), 39-37 (Sanchez) and 38-38.

In other action, heavyweight Travis Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) remained unbeaten with a TKO 3 over Anthony Trotter (2-1), while middleweight Ben Schlater (4-1, 1 KO) won by split decision over Karl Parks (3-4, 2 KOs). Scores were 39-37 (twice) for Schlater and 39-37 Parks. Lastly, in a battle of debut cruiserweights Chris Minor (1-0) defeated Kenny Vaughn (0-1) by a four round majority decision. Scores were 39-37 (twice) and 38-38. The 6 bout card was promoted by Troy Speakman.