Boxing returns to Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 16 as undefeated super flyweight contender Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (19-0-1, 12 KOs) from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico takes on Jesus Martinez (23-2, 11 KOs) of Monteria, Colombia in the 10-round main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. The telecast will also feature welterweight Alexis Rocha (9-0, 6 KOs) of Santa, Ana, Calif. and super lightweight Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, vs. TBAs in separate eight-rounders.